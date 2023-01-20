On Wednesday 01/18/2023 at approximately 1:30 a.m. deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Fairgrove Church Rd after observing that vehicle failing to utilize its headlights. During this stop a Sheriff’s Office K-9 performed an open air sniff around this vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside this vehicle. A search of this vehicle resulted in the discovery of 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.