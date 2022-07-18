The North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) has announced the selection of Dr. Matt Stover, Superintendent of Catawba County Schools, as the recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award. The award is presented in honor and recognition of a superintendent who has demonstrated a strong commitment to lifelong learning, unwavering integrity in leadership, and transformation of vision into action.
