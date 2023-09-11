featured
Down Town Newton Concert
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Get ready to rock your night away with an electrifying Journey cover band concert, Journey Tribute Trial by Fire!
Admission is absolutely free, so bring your friends and family as we crank up the tunes for a memorable evening of Journey's iconic hits!
The concert starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14 at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre in Downtown Newton!
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Extreme heat, wildfire smoke and sandstorms: How to prepare for the unexpected this summer, inside and outside the home
- What kind of gardener are you? Explore these 4 fall trends to find out
- Down Town Newton Concert
- The ONE Honors & Remembers 9/11/01
- Cupcake Day At Discovery High
- Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Volleyball Preview 2023
- Every Day Heroes Coming Soon
- Old Soldiers Reunion Down Town Newton
- Fall is in The Air
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.