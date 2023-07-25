featured
Dana Hill Magic at The Library
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Here's your chance(s) to be a part of a fun-filled magic show with award winning magician Dana Hill Magic - NC Award Winning Magician!
Tuesday, August 1
Main Library in Newton at 10 am
Maiden Branch Library at 2 pm
Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library at 5 pm
