Catawba Valley Health System is offering Better Brain Yoga, which is specifically designed for those recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries, Migraines, Parkinson’s Disease, Anxiety Disorders, and more. The 6-week class is scheduled on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. from August 23rd-September 27th. They currently have 8 participants, and are capping the class at between 12-15. This will be the first time offering the Better Brain Yoga series in the area.
