A notice to our community:
Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) is experiencing unprecedented patient volumes in the Emergency Department and hospital. This is largely due to the spike of COVID-19 cases. While you should never delay getting care for a medical emergency, please consider whether your health issue could be treated at your primary care office.
Please note that our Emergency Department is not performing rapid COVID testing for well individuals. Options for testing can be found https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.../testing/find-my-testing-place