cornhole

Join the Carolina Caring Foundation and CBV Brewery and Taproom for Carolina Caring on Tap, a cornhole tournament to raise money for individuals with a serious illness who cannot afford hospice care. The event will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at CBV Brewery and Taproom, located at 116 W. A Street in Newton. Cornhole is a great game for all ages and skill levels. It’s easy to learn, but challenging enough that even experienced players will have fun.

Tags

Recommended for you