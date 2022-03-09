Join the Carolina Caring Foundation and CBV Brewery and Taproom for Carolina Caring on Tap, a cornhole tournament to raise money for individuals with a serious illness who cannot afford hospice care. The event will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at CBV Brewery and Taproom, located at 116 W. A Street in Newton. Cornhole is a great game for all ages and skill levels. It’s easy to learn, but challenging enough that even experienced players will have fun.
Cornhole Tournament on March 20 to raise money for Hospice Care
By Michelle Shuler
