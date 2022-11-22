What a great start to Thanksgiving! These 2nd graders from Startown Elementary School stopped by this morning to drop off toiletry items they collected for our guests! Thank you for providing for the less fortunate in our community! Giving and being thankful is what this season is all about!
Corner Table Receives help from Startown Elementary
- By Danny Wray
