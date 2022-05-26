Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th. Many businesses will be offering super deals. Lots of fun, sales, and food vendors will be set up. Come walk down town Conover June 4th. See the flyer for the businesses that will be participating. Come out and support your local businesses and save money.
Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
