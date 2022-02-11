Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 27, of Conover, was sentenced to a serve a prison term of 26 to 33 years for his role in the October 2019 murder of two people.
Conover man sentenced to 26 to 33 years in prison for the murder of two people
