On November 19th from 10am-2pm, Conover Farmers’ Market will be in the Conover Post Office parking lot in Downtown Conover to host over 70 vendors.
featured
Conover Farmers’ Market to hold its annual Holiday Market
- By Kate Wimberly
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Conover Farmers’ Market to hold its annual Holiday Market
- Newton awarded $950,000 for Central Recreation Center revitalization
- The ONE Honors All Veterans
- U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes its annual visit to Downtown Newton
- VARSITY BOYS SOCCER: Red Devils advance to 2A West state semifinals; Hickory moves on to 3A West semifinals
- Ted Budd wins US Senate race (AP)
- Catawba County Library Happenings
- Ted Setzer’s atomic bomb experience
Popular Content
Articles
- U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes its annual visit to Downtown Newton
- Ted Setzer’s atomic bomb experience
- Hickory man arrested for the exploitation of minors
- Newton man convicted on indecent liberties and statutory rape charges
- The ONE Honors All Veterans
- VARSITY BOYS SOCCER: Red Devils advance to 2A West state semifinals; Hickory moves on to 3A West semifinals
- 2022 NCHSAA Men's Soccer Playoff Pairings
- Newton awarded $950,000 for Central Recreation Center revitalization
- Catawba County Library Happenings
- Red Hawk men’s basketball wins season opener, 108-63
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.