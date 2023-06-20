354436547_642395054592996_2330544070519535471_n.jpg
Looking for something fun and artsy for the kiddos this coming week? We have you covered!
Join us at the Conover Branch with the Hickory Museum of Art for a fun printmaking activity in honor of the museum's Charles White Exhibit!
Friday, June 30 at 3 pm
Conover Branch Library

Tags

Recommended for you