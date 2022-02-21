Green Room

Only in the South can you find ladies named “Sugar” and “Bunny.”  You’ll also find these names in this season’s southern comedy The Hallelujah Girls.  The setting is Eden Fall, Georgia in the SPA-DEE-DAH, an abandoned church-turned-day-spa where a group of women gathers every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, they realize time is precious and if they are going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to do it now.

