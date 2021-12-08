Check out the O-N-E for Beautiful Christmas trees entered in Our Best Christmas Tree Contest. The WINNER Gets 4 tickets to Play of Choice at The Green Room In Newton and Picture in the paper. Deadline is the 15th. Send them in ASAP to enter for FREE. Email photo of your Christmas Tree to admanager@observernewsonline.com. The photo is Mike Danners Family tree. He is from Maiden.
