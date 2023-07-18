featured
Chopped Jr At The Library
For our young chefs out there, you have a little over a week to prepare for the Southwest Branch Library's Chopped Jr!
Wednesday, July 26 at 4 pm
Southwest Branch Library
Calling all aspiring chefs!! Join us as we host the library’s version of Chopped. Participants will be challenged to create, present, and title a dessert made from required select ingredients. and various other elective ingredients.
