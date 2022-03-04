The CVFA will be hosting its second annual event beginning on April 22nd through April 24th. Performances and exhibitions will be located at different venues in a “hub and spoke” config with Catawba Farms as the main venue for weekend events. CVFA will be partnering with Centro Latino, Outright Youth, and Friends of Ridgeview Library.
Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announces the winner of their poster contest
By Kate Wimberly
