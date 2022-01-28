Catawba Farms is a 34-acre events venue, restaurant, and winery, located off of business 321 in Newton. This is their second year hosting The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts.
featured
Catawba Farms gears up for this year’s Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts
- By Kate Wimberly
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Catawba Farms gears up for this year’s Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts
- Tigers find new leader for varsity football with promotion of assistant Michael Ramseur
- Subscribe to the O-N-E today
- Deputy discovers trafficking amount of heroin while investigating suspicious vehicle
- Catawba welcomes Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop
- Valentines Day is Soon. Shop Local for Great Specials
- Staffing shortage leads Newton to temporarily suspend curbside recycling collection
- Catawba County Library System celebrates new Library Pick Up Locker
Popular Content
Articles
- Catawba welcomes Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop
- Tigers find new leader for varsity football with promotion of assistant Michael Ramseur
- Catawba Farms gears up for this year’s Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts
- Deputy discovers trafficking amount of heroin while investigating suspicious vehicle
- Staffing shortage leads Newton to temporarily suspend curbside recycling collection
- Depot Deli holds ribbon cutting in Newton
- Catawba County Library System celebrates new Library Pick Up Locker
- Catawba County resident is creating a living time capsule
- ENERGIZER BUNNY: Callie Stamey’s double-double night leads to Maiden’s huge 53-49 OT win over rival Lady Trojans on Friday; snaps 6-game losing streak
- Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.