Friday November 18th, Bunker Hill takes on Maiden in the 3rd Round of the North Carolina State High School Football playoffs. Stay tuned with the ONE for updated photos, stats and more.
Catawba County Teams Clash in 3rd Round of Playoffs
- By Danny Wray
