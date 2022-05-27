Catawba County Schools end the 2022 school year. Many graduates from our schools look forward to a new beginning. Follow the O-N-E as we will have photos and stories celebrating students, teachers, and staff. Graduation ceremonies begin May 27th for most all our schools
featured
Catawba County Schools Honor Graduates
- Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Carolina Caring holds Memorial Day event to honor veterans
- Catawba County Schools Honor Graduates
- ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series
- Readers Choice Awards
- Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
- Newton Kiwanis give awards for Newton Firefighter of the Year and Newton Police Officer of the Year
- Local resident discusses opening a small business in her teens
- Local artist announces release of new album
Popular Content
Articles
- 2022 Catawba Valley 2A All-Conference Softball Awards
- Local resident discusses opening a small business in her teens
- 2022 Women’s Soccer Playoff Brackets Finalized
- Local artist announces release of new album
- Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
- Catawba County Schools Honor Graduates
- Local Teams Compete in National Archery Tournament
- Western Foothills 3A Conference Baseball Tournament
- No. 1 UNCG Blanks No. 4 Furman 9-0 in 5 innings to Advance to Semifinals
- Readers Choice Awards
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.