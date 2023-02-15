Let's hear it for two more fabulous Catawba Elementary bus drivers! Ms. Renee Reinheardt (Bus 431) has driven a bus for 13 years. Mrs. Regina Johnston (Bus 401) has been a bus driver for 18 years! They get our students safely to and from school while keeping our building clean and orderly throughout the day!
Happy "Bus Driver Appreciation Week" to these hardworking ladies!

