Let's hear it for two more fabulous Catawba Elementary bus drivers! Ms. Renee Reinheardt (Bus 431) has driven a bus for 13 years. Mrs. Regina Johnston (Bus 401) has been a bus driver for 18 years! They get our students safely to and from school while keeping our building clean and orderly throughout the day!
Happy "Bus Driver Appreciation Week" to these hardworking ladies!
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Maiden man charged with 8 counts of felony 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- Lail tosses no-hitter in Red Hawks’ sweep of Rhinos
- Bus Drivers Week
- 2023 3A State Swimming & Diving Meet Recap | Carrboro men & women sweep team titles while Battaglini and Sikes shine in individual events
- 2023 1A/2A Indoor Track & Field State Championship | Swain County women repeat as East Burke men claim their first team title
- Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman is connected to missing persons investigation
- Red Hawks sweep Pioneers in baseball season opener
- Trafficking amounts of fentanyl / meth seized during search
Popular Content
Articles
- Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman is connected to missing persons investigation
- Red Hawks sweep Pioneers in baseball season opener
- Bus Drivers Week
- Trafficking amounts of fentanyl / meth seized during search
- 42nd Annual Kermit Whisnant Memorial Basketball Tournament (Championship Results, Feb. 3)
- NCHSAA 1A/2A West Swimming Regionals (Feb. 3-4)
- 5 new members officially inducted into Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame
- Catawba County Schools announces new Director, Assistant Director
- 2023 CCS District Spelling Bee Champion is named
- This week is School Counslor Week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.