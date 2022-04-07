278075214_509248194083079_6366180731517970458_n.jpg
Bunker Hill High School Spring Plant Sale Grand Opening. Also here are some important details about the sale for Saturday morning.
Cash or Check only (we do not accept cards)
Hours - April 9 from 8AM - 12Noon
Parking - We will have 2 areas to park to avoid any parking issues...
Park at the Back gate near the red garage/shed inside the fence and follow sidewalk up to the upper greenhouse.
OR
The Cafeteria/Bus parking lot and enter the door/gate then follow the sidewalk around the Ag building to the greenhouse.

Tags

Recommended for you