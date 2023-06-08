352236514_1283136878956340_2518776343149418207_n.jpg
Bunker Hill high School and the entire community says Congratulations 
to Mrs. Tathel Faircloth (Custodian) and Ms. Wiseman (Teacher) for their retirement from the Catawba County School System. We are grateful for their time, dedication, and service to the BHHS community! We also want to thank you and acknowledge the retirements of Bob Meuser (Teacher) and Beke Lindsay (Teacher)! Best wishes in retirement!
 

