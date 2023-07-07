Bennetts pic

After being postponed for almost four years due to the COVID Pandemic, Bennett Funeral Service recently reconvened their Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings. Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of the family-owned and operated business, could continue their commitment of providing ongoing support for the families they serve. 

Bennett Funeral Service sponsors the Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings and includes a complimentary meal and an informative program presented by a representative from a local organization. 

