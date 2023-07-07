After being postponed for almost four years due to the COVID Pandemic, Bennett Funeral Service recently reconvened their Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings. Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of the family-owned and operated business, could continue their commitment of providing ongoing support for the families they serve.
Bennett Funeral Service sponsors the Healing Hearts Aftercare meetings and includes a complimentary meal and an informative program presented by a representative from a local organization.