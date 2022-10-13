October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men impacted by this complex disease. The color pink has become the symbol of Breast Cancer Awareness; therefore, the Bennett Funeral Service employees will wear pink to show their support for the individuals and families who have been touched by breast cancer and promote awareness.
