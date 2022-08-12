Bennett Funeral Service will continue its tradition of giving away commemorative cardboard hand fans. Since 2013 Bennett’s has provided old-fashioned hand fans for folks attending Balls Creek Campmeeting. Robbie Bennett, owner and president of Bennett Funeral stated, “Our staff will be handing out over 2,000 hand fans at the 169th Balls Creek Campmeeting which starts on Sunday, August 14, 2022, and continues through Sunday, August 27, 2022.”
