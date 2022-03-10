3/9/22 2pm Robbery:
Update 5pm: Suspect is a white male around 50. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, a black and camo hat, white shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.
He was last seen turning out of the bank towards Newton driving a silver Honda SUV
202 1st Ave S in Conover
This address is the BB&T (Update: This now a Truist Bank) near Bowman Drug
No other details will be released to protect authorities and their investigation.
If we get more info from police we will update this post
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bank Robbery in Conover
- Cornhole Tournament on March 20 to raise money for Hospice Care
- Bunker Hill Track & Field Spring Kickoff (March 8)
- Novel Taproom is expanding outdoor space
- Spring forward this Weekend.
- Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announces the winner of their poster contest
- Red Hawks softball off to program-best 7-1 start
- Opioid trafficker arrested in Conover
Popular Content
Articles
- Novel Taproom is expanding outdoor space
- Opioid trafficker arrested in Conover
- 2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT: 2A/3A QUARTERFINAL RESULTS
- Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts announces the winner of their poster contest
- Balls Creek Archery Team Places 3rd In The State
- Bank Robbery in Conover
- Catawba Valley 2A Conference Basketball Tournament
- Spring forward this Weekend.
- SO MUCH PROMISE AHEAD: Geddes’ 34 not enough for Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball as it drops to North Surry, 60-55, on Saturday; Lady Red Devil bigs show great potential moving forward
- Perkins named VP of Carolina Caring’s Hospice Services
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.