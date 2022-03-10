275295784_705327897509771_8526724318338407374_n.jpg
3/9/22 2pm Robbery:
Update 5pm: Suspect is a white male around 50. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, a black and camo hat, white shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.
He was last seen turning out of the bank towards Newton driving a silver Honda SUV
202 1st Ave S in Conover
This address is the BB&T (Update: This now a Truist Bank) near Bowman Drug
No other details will be released to protect authorities and their investigation.
If we get more info from police we will update this post

