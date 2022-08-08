Balls Creek Shack opens Thursday August 11th. Stop in for some GREAT Food! Camp meeting runs from August 14th thru the 28th. Follow the O-N-E for more photos and details about the event.
Balls Creek Shack opens Thursday
- By Danny Wray
