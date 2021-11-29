257640186_10227025204364335_2403437231657786893_n.jpg

Balls Creek Campground Prepares for First Annual Christmas Event. Already over 70 Tents to Display for Christmas. To help coordinate everything, please email Donna Lutz- Carpenter at donnacarp0219@aol.com to let her know you're planning to participate. She's coordinating help with caroling, and those sitting as Mary and Joseph, as well.

