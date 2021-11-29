Balls Creek Campground Prepares for First Annual Christmas Event. Already over 70 Tents to Display for Christmas. To help coordinate everything, please email Donna Lutz- Carpenter at donnacarp0219@aol.com to let her know you're planning to participate. She's coordinating help with caroling, and those sitting as Mary and Joseph, as well.
featured
Balls Creek Campground Prepares for First Annual Christmas Event
- Special to the O-N-E
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City celebrates relocation of Campbell Design to Downtown Newton
- Balls Creek Campground Prepares for First Annual Christmas Event
- Red Hawks avenge earlier loss to Cougars, win 81-75
- Red Hawks' Moore, Palmberg qualify for NJCAAE playoffs
- No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga for 84-81 victory
- No. 24 NC State stuns NC 34-30 with 2 TDs in 26 seconds
- Catawba County art teacher helps with holiday bazaar
- PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP (NOV. 22-23)
Popular Content
Articles
- Area drug trafficker arrested
- Catawba County art teacher helps with holiday bazaar
- City celebrates relocation of Campbell Design to Downtown Newton
- SWEET REDEMPTION: Rhodes-Culliver tandem lead charge in Maiden’s 32-20 victory over Salisbury in 3rd round of 2A West playoffs
- PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP (NOV. 22-23)
- Stop by Local Merchants and enter to WIN $50 in Home Town Christmas Bucks
- Enter The ONE Best Christmas Tree Contest
- Balls Creek Campground Prepares for First Annual Christmas Event
- Historical Association of Catawba County wishes you a very Murray Christmas
- Red Hawks avenge earlier loss to Cougars, win 81-75
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.