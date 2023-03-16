336544085_916973262947162_7826216223451184690_n.jpg
 The Balls Creek Campground will host its Good Friday Service in the Arbor
Friday, April 7, 7:00pm. It will be led by Dr. Rick Auten from Friendship Church. Follow the ONE for updates, stories and more from Balls Creek Camp Gound
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

  

