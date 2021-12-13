Great turn out for the First Annual Balls Creek Campground Christmas. Follow the O-N-E for more photos and videos of the big event. Saturdays rain did not keep people away. The event drew residents in Saturday and Sunday. Lots of lights, singing, cookies and hot chocolate.
Balls Creek Campground Christmas
- Special to the O-N-E
