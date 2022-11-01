The 2nd Annual Balls Creek Camp Meeting Trick R Treat was a huge success. People from all over the county came out. Tons of candy, apple cider and fun was handed out. Follow the ONE for more photos and stories from the big event. We will be attending the great Christmas events happening there as well so stay tuned to the ONE.
featured
Balls Creek Camp Meeting Trick R Trick
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Former Hickory mayor discusses cancer journey
- Fred T Foard Fund Raiser
- NCHS alumni enthusiastically gathered to celebrate the 100th season of football
- Balls Creek Camp Meeting Trick R Trick
- Home Town Christmas Begins
- Newton kicks off the 1st Annual Health Fair
- Red Hawk cross country gears up for regionals with two personal bests at Upstate Invite
- Red Hawks avenge loss to Eagles, earn 3-0 victory
- Celebrating the N-CHS Marching Band Drum Majors
- Red Hawk volleyball earns fourth win in a row, topping Indians
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.