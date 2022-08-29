The two weeks of Fun, Food and Fellowship came to a close on Sunday August 28th. Great weather and great times all around the camp ground. With The Halloween event announcement soon. Follow the ONE for photos and more to finish the great event and looking forward to the next one.
Balls Creek Camp Meeting Summer Event Ends
- By Danny Wray
