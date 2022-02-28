featured
Balls Creek Archery Team Places 3rd In The State
- By Danny Wray
The Balls Creek Archery team (grades 4-5) brought home the third place trophy in the NC State National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Tournament this weekend in Winston Salem. Three of our boys placed in the top ten out of 167 archers in the elementary boys division: Graham A, Cade W, and Jackson W.
Another congratulations goes to our newly formed Mill Creek Archery team (grades 6-8) who also brought home a third place trophy! Former Balls Creek student Hank H. finished third in the middle school boys division. Seth H. and Hayden L. also placed in the top ten out of 171 middle school boys.
Overall, both teams shot great and most importantly, represented their schools well.
