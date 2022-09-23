Applications are now being accepted through the month of September for high school students that would like to be part of the Catawba County Youth Council. Through the Youth Council’s monthly meetings and projects, teens have the chance to build their leadership skills, learn more about local issues, and build a connection to local government and non-profits in the county. Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, a Youth Council member and Challenger student, explained that “Youth Council exposes students to a variety of different experiences, including forming connections with leaders in the community, helping to plan community projects, and having the chance to participate in a variety of different volunteer opportunities. It helps students to develop skills such as leadership, teamwork, and perseverance.”
