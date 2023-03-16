A staple of Newton/Conover has passed away. Dianne” Bentley Davidson, 76, of Newton passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was the owner and operator of Dianne’s Dairy Center in Newton for 32 years and attended North Newton Baptist Church.
