Tuesday, August 16 marks the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley. Forty-five years after his death, he still holds his status as the King and one of the greatest icons of American pop culture.
featured
45th Anniversary of Elvis Presley's Death
- By R. Yerby Ray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- 45th Anniversary of Elvis Presley's Death
- Balls Creek Camp Meeting Dedication Service Set
- Crusin’ 2022
- Old Soldiers Reunion Parking/Closures Announcement
- Bennett Funeral Service honors Balls Creek Campmeeting with fans
- Old Soldiers Reunion Cruise In
- Headlining 2022 Soldiers Reunion Beach Music Night will be “The Entertainers”
- Newton holds annual National Night Out event
Popular Content
Articles
- Old Soldiers Reunion Cruise In
- Old Soldiers Reunion Parking/Closures Announcement
- Headlining 2022 Soldiers Reunion Beach Music Night will be “The Entertainers”
- 45th Anniversary of Elvis Presley's Death
- LKN Cheesecakery is open for business
- Balls Creek Camp Meeting Dedication Service Set
- Newton holds annual National Night Out event
- Dowtown Newton's Makers Market
- NC Supreme Court Chief Justice visits
- Bennett Funeral Service honors Balls Creek Campmeeting with fans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.