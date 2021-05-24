YMCA holds a free community day
By Kate Wimberly
Monday, May 24, 2021
NEWTON, NC
On Saturday, May 22nd, the YMCA hosted a day filled with various family fun events, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Health. Open to the community, the event was free to the public and celebrated all of the recent changes going forward. The event also focused on health and wellness as the YMCA has provided our community for so long.
