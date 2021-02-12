YMCA of Catawba Valley celebrates legacy by raising funds to renovate Hickory location

In 1952, the Shuford family and leadership of C.O. Miller established what was known as the Hickory Foundation Center, which quickly came to be a staple for families in the community. According to a recent press release describing their influential legacy, families were able to enjoy train rides, a bowling alley, and even a small zoo, which housed Leo the lion. It also housed the live mascot of Lenoir Rhyne College, Joe Bear.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, February 13th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.