Workout Anytime opens new gym in Hickory

On September 17th, 2020, Workout Anytime expanded their franchise to include a location on Springs Road in Hickory. In preparation for opening, staff and management have created a COVID manual to outline protocol to keep members safe. These protocols include checking temperatures upon entering the facility, separating all gym equipment, fogging a couple of times a week, the purchase and utilization of anti-viral air filtration, and the provision of flex wipes for members before and after the use of machines. The club floor and locker rooms are also cleaned on the hour.

“We have been studying Hickory for a long time now. We were looking for areas in need of a 24-hour price point club, and we fell in love with Hickory area,” shared Chris Groves, owner.

