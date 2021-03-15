Williams arrested for narcotics

On Thursday, March 11th, 2021, the Newton Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant at 2749 Burnley Rd, Newton. During the investigation, officers discovered $6,742 in currency, 85.63 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 25.29 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of marijuana and (2) firearms.As a result of the search warrant, Octavis Laza Williams, 34, was arrested and charged with the following:

•Trafficking opium/heroin

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, March 16th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.