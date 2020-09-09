Water rescue in Hickory on Sunday

HICKORY – At approximately 21:18 Sunday night, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to an incident where multiple people were trapped on the water. The initial location was reported to be in the area of 2320 Brookford Blvd. Firefighters worked to locate the persons, which was determined to be in the Henry Fork River just north of exit #42 on the southbound side of US Highway 321.

