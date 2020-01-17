Walker’s 100th win lifts Red Devils in tri-match sweep

The Newton-Conover wrestling team swept its road tri-match on Tuesday afternoon against Lake Norman and host North Lincoln.

During the Red Devils’ match against the Wildcats, Newton-Conover junior Ryan Walker earned his 100th career victory at the school.

With his team ahead 28-27, Walker pinned Lake Norman’s Alex Baker in three minutes, 57 seconds to secure not only his centennial victory on the mat, but helping the Red Devils clinch the match.

“I am grateful for everything that God has given me and all the opportunities put in my course,” Walker said. “I couldn’t ask for any situation better than I was put in for my 100th win — up by one and needing a pin to win, and I got it. It was an overwhelming feeling that didn’t really sink in until that later night. I really could barely hold back tears to be honest with you. I’m so happy I could do it all with the people and coaches I love.”

Newton-Conover also dispatched North Lincoln to earn its first South Fork 2A conference victory of the winter. Five Red Devils recorded pins during the contest, including Camden Spencer at 113 pounds, Jason Brawley at 138 pounds, Charlie Pettery at 152 pounds, Sakarri Morrison at 195 pounds and Owen Clark at 220 pounds.

With the victories, Newton-Conover improved to 23-12 on the mat, including 1-1 in South Fork 2A competition.

Newton-Conover 34, Lake Norman 33

113: Camden Spencer (NC) p. Daniel Benei (LN) 5:14

120: Brody Neal (LN) p. Savannah Brown (NC) 0:38

126: Kaiden Fisher (LN) p. Balentin Solorzano (NC) 1:12

132: J.T. Richards (LN) m.d. Jordan Henze (NC) 14-5

138: Hayden Fan (LN) d. Jason Brawley (NC) 9-4

145: Timmy Kennett (LN) t.f. Ethan Clark (NC) 15-0

152: Charlie Pettery (NC) d. Evan Chouinard (LN) 4-3

160: Michael Forney (NC) p. Chris Lee (LN) 3:04

170: Joshua Nichols (NC) d. Carson Floyd (LN) 8-3

182: Cole Clark (NC) m.d. Bradley Wilson (LN) 8-0

195: Sakarri Morrison (NC) p. Thomas Osorio (LN) 3:58

220: Caleb Tate (LN) d. Owen Clark (NC) 4-1

285: Ryan Walker (NC) p. Alex Baker (LN) 3:57

106: Jeremiah Garcia (LN) won by forfeit

Newton-Conover 60, North Lincoln 21

106: Jorden Schlossman (NL) p. Nathan Vang (NC) 1:44

113: Camden Spencer (NC) p. Peyton Sutton (NL) 1:33

120: Savannah Brown won by forfeit

126: Balentin Solorzano (NC) won by forfeit

132: Andrew Holden (NL) p. Jacob Gilchrist (NC) 2:20

138: Jason Brawley (NC) p. Derick Rathbone (NL) 2:00

145: Ethan Clark (NC) won by forfeit

152: Charlie Pettery (NC) p. Benjamin Larson (NL) 1:04

160: Jordan Dininny (NL) p. Michael Forney (NC)

170: Joshua Nichols (NC) won by forfeit

182: Joey Plyler (NL) d. Cole Clark (NC) 2-1

195: Sakarri Morrison (NC) p. Anthony Guerra (NL) 2:00

220: Owen Clark (NC) p. Brenden Pickler (NL) 4:35

285: Ryan Walker (NC) won by forfeit