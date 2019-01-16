Vidal Sipe named Newton police chief

NEWTON, NC—Newton is pleased to announce Vidal Sipe will be the next chief of the Newton Police Department.

Sipe has been employed by the Hickory Police Department since 2000. His most recent position there was as captain and commander of the department’s Support Services Division, where he directed and oversaw 116 sworn officers and 36 civilian staff. Prior to his employment with the Hickory Police Department, Sipe served in the United States Army and Army Reserve, where he obtained the rank of sergeant first class. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from American Military University and an associate degree in criminal justice technology from Catawba Valley Community College. He is a graduate of the North Carolina Justice Academy Management Development Program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Sipe is a native of York, Pa. He lives in Hickory with his wife of 20 years, Michelle. He has four children. During his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and fishing.

A reception to welcome Sipe to Newton will be held at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave., from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 22. The public is invited to attend.