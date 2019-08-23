VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Lady Red Devils earn sweep in season opener; Foard remains unbeaten, sitting at 3-0

As to be expected for its first contest of the season, the Lady Red Devils (1-0) had a few bumps in the road in its home opener against the West Caldwell Lady Warriors on Thursday night.

There were a few trigger-happy attempts to score that were overshot on both sides in the first two sets, but Newton-Conover eventually settled into its own over the course of the match to earn the clean sweep in three sets: 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11.

Lady Red Devils’ Chyna Cornwell and Jaelyn Swagger both led its team with nine kills apiece. Paige Furr had eight aces while Emma Huffman led the team with three blocks in the win.

“The girls played really well together. They were a cohesive unit, and it’s great to have a win to start off,” said Newton-Conover head coach, Beth Lane. “Overall, we had good passes, good sets and good hits. They worked hard and they covered the floor.

“We still have some communication issues, transitions, little things that we’re going to work on.”

Next up for the Lady Red Devils is a rematch with the Lady Warriors as it travels on the road on Tuesday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

Foard 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-7, 25-14 and 25-14)

Foard’s Michelle Thao 11 had kills, Megan Dorsey had 10 kills, Haley Johnston had 16 assists and Dara Shaffer had 11 digs. Foard (3-0) travels to North Iredell on Monday, August 26.

Maiden 3, Alexander Central 0 (26-24, 25-14 and 25-13)

Maiden’s Abbey Smith had 11 kills and 14 digs. Sarah Wicker had 13 kills and five blocks. Abby Gantt had 18 assists. Adison Ford had 18 assists. Natalie Lail had 15 digs.

Maiden (2-1) returns home for a match with Draughn on Monday, August 26.

Wednesday, August 21

South Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0 (25-12, 25-19 and 25-17)

St. Stephen’s Rylee Upton had three blocks and five kills. Carter Leatherman had 10 kills, 27 digs and two aces.

Lady Indians (1-2) head to Foard on Tuesday, August 27.