VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Foard overcomes tough battle with Lady Indians to move to 5-0; Lady Bears defeat Bandys, remain unbeaten

Although it wasn’t pretty, the Lady Tigers clamped down on St. Stephens to persevere in three sets on Tuesday and improve to 5-0 on the young season.

Foard was in for a fight early as the Lady Indians came hungry and prepared to feast on the Lady Tigers.

The 3-0 win by Foard (25-19, 25-9 and 25-17) didn’t tell the full tale. The match was filled with twists and turns. If a few things went its way in the first and third sets, there wouldn’t have been a sweep.

Nevertheless, the Lady Tigers proved how resilient it could be in this match led by Michelle Thao, Megan Dorsey and Dara Shaffer.

Thao finished with eight kills while Dorsey earned 10. Shaffer contributed with a team-high 15 digs and five aces in the win.

Although it wasn’t a stat sheet stuffer, it would be remiss to not mention the play of sophomore, Martina Foster.

Foster came in and did her job mightily. In the third set, she picked up one of the biggest killshots of the night to much acclaim by the coaching staff and her teammates.

Foster would also be a crucial presence in the 3-1 victory over North Iredell on Monday night as she obtained six blocks.

As far as Tuesday night against Saint, Foard’s Haley Johnson and Sarah Lingle also did work in the assist column, collecting a combined 25.

“After the win against North Iredell on Monday, my team was ready to use that momentum moving forward to the game against Saint. The match started off slow, then we started to gain our momentum from a couple big hits from the front row. I think that pushed us forward throughout the sets,” said Foard head coach, Meredith Lombardi. “Playing at home there is always the home court advantage but I thought that Saint came in and put pressure on us early. That says a lot about a team and I give them credit for that.”

Following the win, the Lady Tigers (5-0) will travel on the road for the second time this week to battle Statesville at 6 p.m.

“As a team we need to work on our energy as a whole from the ones on the court and the ones on the bench. I’m not sure if it’s from having a late night on Monday or being the 2nd full day of school, we have to be ready to go any day of the week,” she said. “We are going to work on some keys things at practice that are going to get us ready for Statesville.”

Bunker Hill 3, Bandys 1 (25-23, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-18)

The Lady Bears improved to 4-0 on Tuesday, August 27 against the visiting Lady Trojans.

Bandys displayed fight in the third set to pick up that win but ultimately succumbed to Bunker Hill in four sets.

Bailey Reynolds, Mya Benfield, April De La Canal, Toriy Culliver and Katie Townsend led the way for the Lady Trojans (1-2) in the loss.

On the offensive side, Reynolds and Benfield were on a tear as each earned seven kills and 13 kills, respectively. Reynold also garnered a team-high 17 assists while Benfield obtained 10.

Culliver was great on defense as she finished with 13 blocks while Townsend had seven digs and De La Canal picked up six kills.

Bunker Hill’s next challenge is against Newton-Conover on Wednesday before returning home for a battle with East Lincoln on Thursday, August 29. While, Bandys goes on the road to face South Caldwell on Wednesday.

Maiden 3, Community School of Davidson 2 (25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 15-25 and 17-15)

The Lady Blue Devils (4-1) were in a fight for its life against CSD at home on Tuesday night but overcame the odds for its third-straight win at home.

This match went the distance, but strong play by Abbey Smith, Savannah Lail and Adison Ford aided Maiden to the victory.

Smith led the way with 15 kills and five digs while Lail earned 12 kills.

Ford was a true team player as she set her teammates in position to score, garnering a fantastic 31 assists. Abby Gantt followed her with 14 assists.

Sarah Wicker and Natalie Lail were also solid contributors to the narrow win as Wicker picked up seven kills and Lail obtained 13 digs.

The Lady Blue Devils stay at home for a match with Watauga on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Red Devils (2-0) picked up its second win of the season against the Lady Warriors after defeating them in the first match last Thursday.

Newton’s Emma Huffman had five aces. Jaelyn Swagger led with eight kills while Chyna Cornwell and Saryn Pennell had two blocks each. Paige Furr obtained five digs in the win.