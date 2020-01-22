VARSITY BASKETBALL: Lady Red Devils thrash conference foe East Lincoln, while boys earn narrow win over Mustangs, 70-69

Newton-Conover’s varsity basketball teams hosted the potent offensive East Lincoln Mustangs on Tuesday night. Both the boys and girls’ teams were in a battle of the top-tier squads in the South Fork 2A Conference.

GIRLS

Newton-Conover 75, East Lincoln 37

A highly-anticipated match-up between the Chyna Cornwell-led Lady Red Devils and Brianna Tadlock-led Lady Mustangs resulted in a blowout.

The Lady Red Devils scored early and often to come away with a 75-37 victory.

With the win, Newton-Conover improved to 14-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play. It is also on a 27-game win streak in conference action dating back to the 2017-18 season when it lost to Lincolnton, 58-42.

By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Red Devils already had a stronghold as it lead, 25-5.

Cornwell and freshman point guard Cassidy Geddes made an impact in the first period. Cornwell collected six points and six rebounds while Geddes was a hound on defense as she obtained five steals, along with six points.

The Lady Red Devils continued to go full-throttle in the second quarter as it entered into the break ahead by 20, 43-23.

It led by as much as 28 in the quarter but would only earn two points in the final three minutes. It was the closest quarter scoring margin of the night as both clubs scored 18.

Cornwell finished the first half with 13 points, eight boards and two blocks. Geddes obtained one more steal and two more points. Lady Red Devils’ junior forward Grace Loftin also got in on the fun, making her presence felt with a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Although it had its usual contributions from Tadlock and Sara Rhoney - as the pair finished the contest with 19 and seven points apiece - the Lady Mustangs couldn’t find an answer for the depth of the Lady Red Devils. Seniors Jahlea Peters and Aaliah Walton garnered seven and six points, respectively, for the Lady Red Devils.

It even got help from sophomore Emma Fox and Nalece Duncan as the pair combined for six points.

Newton-Conover led by as many as 40 points in the third quarter and carried a 67-30 lead in the final frame.

With the damage already done, it was a wrap for the Lady Mustangs (11-6, 5-2). With the loss, it fell two games behind conference leader Newton-Conover.

Cornwell finished with a game-high 30 points and 14 rebounds. While, Loftin was the second-leading scorer with 18 points to go along with 12 boards and four assists.

BOYS

Newton-Conover 70, East Lincoln 69

With the boys’ game, it was a much different story. The Red Devils and Mustangs battled neck-and-neck until the bitter end.

Prior to Tuesday night’s loss, East Lincoln had won 14-straight against Newton-Conover dating back to January 10, 2014.

Red Devils’ guard Trey Kennedy didn’t care about the odds against his team as he began the contest on fire. After the first quarter, the Red Devils were ahead, 19-11, thanks in large part to Kennedy.

Kennedy shot 4-of-5 in the quarter for 11 points. He knocked down three “treys” in the quarter.

Nevertheless, the match-up was an up-and-down battle that saw the Mustangs take a 35-32 lead into halftime.

In the second quarter, East Lincoln trailed by eight, but star Justin Kuthan would prove what he was about to help his team reclaim the lead, 35-27.

However, the Red Devils finished the first half on a positive note as it scored the final five points.

Kuthan already earned a double-double as he collected 13 points and 11 rebounds. While, Kennedy was the mainstay for the Red Devils with 11.

In the third quarter, the Red Devils came out with the intent of slowing down movement in the post and were successful as it obtained a 48-42 edge heading in the fourth quarter.

The final frame saw the Mustangs scratching and clawing for the lead, but the Red Devils had just enough answers down the stretch including a drained three-pointer to lead, 65-62, with 1:12 left in the contest.

Guard Jackson Mullins connected on two three-pointers in the final period as he finished with nine points. Senior forward Jaheim McCathern also had nine points for the Red Devils.

Red Devils’ senior Mathew Martinez finished with 10 points. While, Keenan Guerry and Zane Redmond earned six and four points each.

With under a minute, the Red Devils sealed the deal with good interior defense. Red Devils’ junior guard Maverick Davis was money from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as he converted 5-of-6 (8-of-10 overall) to collect 14 points on the night. Kennedy finished with a team-high 17 points (including five threes).

Newton-Conover is next on the road in a conference match-up with Lincolnton. Girls’ action begins around 6:30 p.m. and boys’ action starts at 8 p.m.

AREA SUMMARIES:

GIRLS

BANDYS 55, NORTH LINCOLN 33

BHS - 15 13 14 13 = 55

NLHS - 8 8 10 7 = 33

BHS: Laci Paul 18, Macy Rummage 14, Caroline McIntosh 7, Olivia Little 7, Logan Dutka 6, Cailyn Huggins 3

NLHS: R. Seagle 10, D. Ambrose 8, A. Wadkovsky 7, A. McLean 4, A. White 2, A. Reid 1, A. Gaddy 1

Records: BHS Lady Trojans Overall 12-4, Conference 5-2

Notes: BHS Lady Trojans’ next game is Friday, January 24 at home against rival Maiden at 6:30 p.m.

BUNKER HILL 71, FRED T. FOARD 27

BHHS - 24 23 19 5 = 71

FOARD - 8 8 8 3 = 27

BHHS: DaLesha Linebarger 4, Caitlin Robinson 3, Faith Isenhour 14, Camryn Bryant 7, Olivia Ellis 8, Marlee Miller 1, Addie Wray 24, Maddie Stotts 9, Abby Miller 1

FOARD: Carley West 2, Samaria Tipps 14, Kaitlyn Leonhardt 0, Alyssa Smith 8, Sierra Ward 1, Tylasia Tipps 0, Brianna McClough 2, Elayna Chavis 0

Records: Bunker Hill (12-5, 5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A; Fred T. Foard (7-10, 2-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A)

Notes: Bunker Hill has a home game against conference leader East Burke on Friday, January 24.

BOYS

NORTH LINCOLN 63, BANDYS 54

NLHS - 14 10 21 18 = 63

BHS - 11 16 9 18 = 54

NLHS: Jack Carter 11, Matt Regan 10, Cole Seagle 8, Aiden Callahan 7, Samari Collins 1, Jack Waggoner 4, Will Dedmon 5, Daniel Carter 17

BHS: Brendon Harrill 4, Spencer Ledford 9, Zack Wright 6, Jackson Harwell 3, Nate Ervin 4, Quenten Maddox 10, Parker Styborski 10, Chris Culliver 8

Records: Bandys Trojans (6-11, 1-6 South Fork 2A); North Lincoln (10-5, 5-2 South Fork 2A)

Notes: Bandys takes on rival Maiden at home on Friday, January 24, at 8 p.m. North Lincoln is on a 4-game winning streak. The Trojans and the Blue Devils are both on respective losing streaks ( 5 for Maiden and 3 for Bandys).