VARSITY BASKETBALL: Lady Blue Devils knock off a big dog in the South Fork 2A Conference via East Lincoln; Lady Red Devils crush North Lincoln, battle Maiden on Friday

With the big rivalry match-up ahead on Friday against the baddest team in the South Fork 2A Conference this season in Newton-Conover, the Maiden Lady Blue Devils’ varsity basketball team proved it can take down a giant.

All one has to do is ask East Lincoln as the Brianna Tadlock-led Lady Mustangs came into Maiden High School on Tuesday, January 14, looking to walk away with its hand raised and stand strong with the Lady Red Devils in first-place in conference play.

However, that would not be the outcome as the Lady Blue Devils have been on a roll in conference action and after defeating the big, bad Lady Mustangs, 63-50, are now on a 4-game win streak.

Maiden is like a whole new team after beginning the season at 1-7. It’s like a light bulb switched on and the Lady Blue Devils have finally found its footing.

Nevertheless, the Lady Mustangs were too on a winning streak which stood at six entering the contest.

The Lady Blue Devils came out of the gate in a hurry, carrying a 10-point edge after one: 25-15.

For the most part, the high-powered offense of the Lady Mustangs couldn’t find the bottom of the net and Maiden took advantage.

It continued to pour in the scoring column as it finished the first half ahead, 45-26.

Tadlock was the only player to string together double-figures as she garnered a game-high 21 points. Senior forward Katie Cox was the Lady Mustangs' second-leading scorer with nine points while fellow senior and one of the team captains Sara Rhoney only had five points.

The Lady Blue Devils had solid contributions all around, especially by the trio of senior Cree Bass, point guard Gracie Arrowood and Maggie Andrews.

Bass finished with a team-high 17 points while Arrowood and Andrews collected 16 and 12 points each.

“We are playing with much more confidence and have all eleven players contributing to our recent success. Offensively we are attacking the basket more often and doing a better job of rebounding overall,” said Lady Blue Devils’ head coach Frank Snider about the shift in the team’s play.

Its rival counterpart on Friday is Newton-Conover and this match-up will be intriguing as Maiden has the opportunity to know off its second No. 1 team in the South Fork 2A Conference in the same week, both at home.

As for the Lady Red Devils (12-2, 5-0), it comes off a dominating night against North Lincoln at home in which it collected the 81-52 victory.

On a night that saw Lady Red Devils’ senior Chyna Cornwell get awarded her 2,000 career-point game ball, the Lady Knights (who are battling for third-place in the conference with Bandys) were no match for the aforementioned star center.

Cornwell garnered 30 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals.

The other usual suspects in the blowout were junior forward Grace Loftin, senior forward Jahlea Peters and senior point guard Aaliah Walton. Loftin and Peters earned 11 and 10 points apiece. Walton collected nine points.

The contest began close as the Lady Red Devils held a narrow lead, 16-14, but by the second quarter, it seemed all but over. It finished the game with a 65-38 run.

North Lincoln’s Rachel Seagle was the only person to break into double-digits as she finished with 10 points.

Other Summaries:

GIRLS

BANDYS 65, WEST LINCOLN 34

BHS - 20 16 15 14 = 65

WLHS - 3 11 8 12 = 34

BHS: Logan Dutka 18, Macy Rummage 12, Toni Laney 10, Laci Paul 9, Olivia Little 8, Cailyn Huggins 6, Caroline McIntosh 2

WLHS: A. Bieberich 9, C. Norman 8, F. Richardson 5, A. Bieberich 5, M. Chapman 3, B. Beddingfield 2, R. Watson 2

Records: BHS Lady Trojans Overall 10-4, Conference 3-2

Notes:

BHS Lady Trojans’ next game is Friday, January 17th at Lake Norman Charter.

FREEDOM 65, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 44

FREEDOM - 16 29 13 7 = 65

ALEXANDER CENTRAL - 14 6 10 14 = 44

FHS: Adair Garrison 6, Jayda Glass 7, Danisha Hemphill 2, Josie Hise 18, Blaikley Crooks 22, Stevee McGee 4, Amighty Walker, Viasha Tate, Christina Rhone 6, Aliyah Corpening, Saniah O’Neil

ACHS: Gracie Harrington 10, Madeleine Jenkins 2, Hagy, Stikeleather 4, Sydney Hayes 16, Fairchild 2, Reid Pennell 9, Fortner, Glenn 1

Records: Freedom (15-0, 4-0); Alexander Central (10-6, 2-2)

BOYS

BANDYS 69, WEST LINCOLN 47

BHS - 11 25 17 16 = 69

WL - 15 11 8 13 = 47

BHS: Brendon Harrill 11, Dylan Thompson 2, Keelan Henrickson, EJ Habshied 6, Spencer Ledford 3, Zack Wright 7, Jackson Harwell 6, Nate Ervin 10, Quenten Maddox 2, Parker Styborski 11, Chris Culliver 11, Joseph Cockman

WL: Adam Fortenberry 3, Austin Flowers 9, Garrett Sain 6, David Wesson 8, Judd Harrelson 3, Alex Rice 6, Chevy Short 7, Daniel Wesson 5

EAST LINCOLN 75, MAIDEN 48

EL - 16 14 25 20 = 75

MHS - 10 6 14 18 = 48

EL: Jeremiah Jones 11, Evan Montanari 10, Matthew McCowan 0, Myles Adams 19, Drew Bean 6, Ethan Staples 0, Justin Kuthan 14, Logan Craig 0, Petey Nichols 10, Justin Brown 5, Jalen Williams 0, Spencer Farr 0

MHS: Jalen Robinson 3, Brennan James 2, Micah Haynes 3, Izaiah Morgan 13, Treveon Howell 6, Tyler Fitzpatrick 4, Reilly Copeland 6, Elijah Fowler 4, Dru McClough 7

Records: East Lincoln (11-3, 4-1 South Fork 2A); Maiden (6-8, 2-3 South Fork 2A)

Notes: Mustangs are on a 5-game win streak. Kuthan also had 11 rebounds. Jones also had 11 assists.