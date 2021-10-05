Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Observer News Enterprise
https://www.willyweather.com/nc/catawba-county/newton.html
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
You are here
Home
» Updated Press Release
Updated Press Release
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Category:
News
Popular Stories
Employee of the Year, team award honorees announced at county awards night
School Delay on February 7th
Weather causes construction collapse at justice center
Death of Two in Newton NC
Ministry, Farmers Market host fundraiser
View More
Poll
Are you following the Tokyo Olympics?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2021 The Observer News Enterprise | 309 North College Avenue | Newton, N.C. 28658 | (828) 464-0221
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Observer News Enterprise.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password