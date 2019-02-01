UPDATE: Suspect caught; charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

On February 1, 2019 at 7:39 AM, Catawba County Communications received a call about a male subject assaulting a female on the ground outside of a residence. Deputies responded to Crosstown Apartments located off of County Home Road where they located a female with injury outside the residence. Another family member of the residence had also been assaulted by the suspect.

The female subject located outside the residence was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with potential life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. Deputies along with the Catawba County Search and Rescue Team searched in the area for the suspect identified as

De Andre Jerome Mack.

At approximately 11:55am, a resident in the area of Thomasville Road observed a subject matching the suspect’s description run through their yard. Deputies also observed a subject in the area of Raleigh Street off of Springs Road by use of a drone. A Deputy in close proximity of the subject took the suspect into custody without incident.

De Andre Jerome Mack is charged with:

Attempted First Degree Murder, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill, Felonious Strangulation, Assault on a Female.

Mack is in the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office under no bond.

The suspect and victim are known to each other. There were also outstanding warrants for the suspect from an assault on the same victim that occurred yesterday in Alexander County.

The victim’s name is being withheld.