UPDATE: Catawba man charged with murder in double homicide

Thursday, just before 5 PM, Catawba PD Officers and Catawba County Deputies responded to a call for service regarding cardiac arrest in the 5200 block of 10 HWY in Catawba. Upon arrival, Officers discovered Warren Lee Raymond Age 61 at the residence along with two deceased victims. Mr. Raymond was placed in custody for questioning and the scene was secured. Interim Chief Phares then contacted the SBI for assistance with the investigation. Early Friday morning Agents with the State Bureau of Investigations charged Mr. Raymond with two counts of murder. The victim’s names and details are not being released at this time.